Amanpour and Company

January 28, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8086 | 55m 45s

Reporter Kevin Liptak updates us on the latest news out of Minnesota. Brian A. Nichols discusses the upcoming expiration of immigration status for Haitians in the U.S. Playwright Milo Rau previews his new play, "Hate Radio." Investigative reporter Joseph Cox discusses his reporting into the tech firm Palantir's role in facilitating ICE's surveillance technologies.

Independent Lens
Keep Quiet and Forgive | Trailer
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Preview: S27 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Jungles"
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Preview: S44 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Inquisitor | Trailer
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Preview: S27 E7 | 0:30
Watch 2:02
American Masters
Sun Ra: Do The Impossible
Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra.
Preview: S40 E2 | 2:02
Watch 2:46
American Masters
How Sun Ra gave thanks to the Creator
Each day, Sun Ra wrote a piece of music solely for “the Creator.”
Clip: S40 E2 | 2:46
Watch 2:03
American Masters
How Sun Ra created his own record label, Saturn Records
Sun Ra was one of the first Black artists to have his own record label.
Clip: S40 E2 | 2:03
Watch 3:29
American Masters
Sun Ra’s concept of “alter destiny” was his way of changing humanity
Sun Ra wanted to change humanity with his concept of the “alter destiny.”
Clip: S40 E2 | 3:29
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Oceans"
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Preview: S44 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Freshwater"
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Preview: S44 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Mammal Origins Preview
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.
Preview: S53 E4 | 0:30
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
January 27, 2026
Michael Ignatieff; Frederik Pleitgen; Ben Wedeman; Tamara Kotevska; Thomas Friedman
Episode: S2026 E8085 | 55:54
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
January 26, 2026
Medaria Arradondo; David Bier; Jeremy Diamond; Lee Bollinger
Episode: S2026 E8084 | 55:20
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 23, 2026
Marty Baron; Mahmood Mamdani; Paul Salopek
Episode: S2026 E8083 | 55:53
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 22, 2026
Helle Thorning-Schmidt; Siamak Namazi; A. Rob Hirschfeld
Episode: S2026 E8082 | 55:50
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
January 21, 2026
Alexander Stubb; Kelly Ann Shaw; Charlie Warzel
Episode: S2026 E8081 | 55:36
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 20, 2026
Sen. Chris Coons; Jeremy Diamond; Lydia Polgreen; Noubar Afeyan
Episode: S2026 E8080 | 55:50
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 19, 2026
Nic Robertson; Heather Conley; Sir Peter Westmacott; Kimberlé Crenshaw; Mike Gordon
Episode: S2026 E8079 | 55:53
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 16, 2026
Shirin Ebadi; Theodor Meron; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel
Episode: S2026 E8078 | 55:50
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
January 15, 2026
Mohammad Marandi; Nazenin Ansari; Phil Gunson; Andrew Ross Sorkin
Episode: S2026 E8077 | 55:54
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 14, 2026
Jomana Karadsheh; Elliott Abrams; Kaouther Ben Hania; Mike Fox
Episode: S2026 E8076 | 55:50