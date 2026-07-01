July 2, 2026

Extra
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Elvira (Lisette Oropesa) performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani."
Global Black liberation movements converge in 1960s Montreal.
Steve Brusatte joins Hakeem to talk T. rex, bird origins, and consulting on Jurassic World.
Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
Jason Stanley reacts to the Trump administration's immigration agenda and recent SCOTUS rulings.
Families discover America's largest mammal with Orbit, PBS Nature and the Smithsonian.
Progressives notch more primary victories in potential bellwether for midterms
July 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
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Serhii Plokhy; Billy Crudup; Denise Gough; Emily Galvin Almanza
Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.); Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Michael Pollan
Cardinal Blase J. Cupich; Nicholas Enrich; Joanne Lipman
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Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
Maggie Haberman; Jonathan Swan; Rina Amiri; Anne Neuberger
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Stefano Pozzebon; Edward Fishman; Martin Smith; Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor
Bojan Pancevski; Wafa Mustafa; Waad Al-Kateab; Cal Newport
John Kerry; Beeban Kidron; Michael Scherer