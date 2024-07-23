© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

July 24, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7018 | 55m 49s

How will the election unfold, and what primary challenges await next President of the United States? Leon Panetta and Susan Glasser join the show. Correspondent Stefano Pozzebon and Venezuelan opposition politician David Smolansky on the Venezuelan elections. Tim Alberta on how the Trump campaign is shifting its approach to confront a new Democratic nominee.

Aired: 07/23/24
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 23, 2024
Carol Moseley Braun; Jeremy Diamond; Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Kristin Kobes Du Mez
Episode: S2024 E7017 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 22, 2024
Mary Landrieu; Norm Ornstein; Bob Bauer; Sarah Longwell
Episode: S2024 E7016 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 19, 2024
Sarah Longwell; Tim Ryan; Brody Mullins
Episode: S2024 E7015 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 18, 2024
Karen Finney and Marc Lotter; Cyndi Lauper; Leah Litman
Episode: S2024 E7014 | 55:49
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 17, 2024
David Frum; Simon Stiell; Chris Sununu; Luci Baines Johnson
Episode: S2024 E7013 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 16, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Kurt Volker; Robert Putnam; Astead Herndon
Episode: S2024 E7012 | 55:47
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
July 15, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Frank Lavin; Neal Katyal; Cynthia Miller-Idriss; Halla Tomasdottir
Episode: S2024 E7011 | 55:48
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 12, 2024
Paul Begala; Andrey Kozlov; Charlie Sykes
Episode: S2024 E7010 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 11, 2024
Dmytro Kuleba; Dr. Anthony Fauci; Kristen Soltis Anderson
Episode: S2024 E7009 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 10, 2024
Annalena Baerbock; Ibrahim Moussawi; Sacha Nauta
Episode: S2024 E7008 | 55:49