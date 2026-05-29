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Amanpour and Company

June 1, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8174 | 55m 54s

Oren Libermann reports from Jerusalem as increased military activity threatens the current ceasefire. Norwegian Refugee Council's Jan Egeland shares the population displacement he has seen on the ground in Tehran. In a new documentary, Ivy Meeropol tells the story of magazine columnist E-Jean Carrol and her fight against Donald Trump. Jesmyn Ward explores grief, hope, and memory in her new book.

Aired: 05/31/26
Extra
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Great Performances
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Clip: S2026 E112 | 4:16
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