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Amanpour and Company

June 12, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8183 | 55m 42s

Author James Verini discusses the Russian assault of Mariupol chronicled in his new book "The Theater." We also hear how a Ukrainian opera is spotlighting Ukraine's stolen children. After "Oedpius" actress Lesley Manville's first Tony win, we revisit a conversation with her and her co-star Mark Strong. Rebecca Winthrop takes a critical look at how AI is impacting children's learning in school.

Aired: 06/11/26
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