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Amanpour and Company

June 2, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8175 | 55m 52s

The L.A. Times' Middle East bureau chief Nabih Bulos discusses the volatile situation in the region. Clarissa Ward brings us a special report from inside the Ebola outbreak's epicenter. Former Mexican Foreign Minister Jorge Castañeda unpacks Colombia's much-anticipated presidential run-off. Sara Naomi Bleich discusses how the loss of SNAP assistance will impact millions of families in the U.S.

Aired: 06/01/26
Extra
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Follow the creation of an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture that blends vogue and AI.
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Great Performances
Piotr Beczała in Andrea Chénier: “Come un bel dì di maggio”
Sentenced to death during the French Revolution, Andrea Chénier (Piotr Beczała) performs one last po
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The ripple effects of extremism on a small American town
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As Russia pounds Ukrainian cities, Kyiv tries to turn the tide with battlefront innovation
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The toll of Trump’s deportation campaign on college students
Trump’s mass deportation campaign takes a toll on college students
Clip: S2026 E113 | 8:22
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Why Sting continues to push his artistry into new forms
Why Sting challenges himself to push his artistry into new forms
Clip: S2026 E113 | 9:47
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