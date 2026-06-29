© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

June 30, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8195 | 55m 54s

Immigration expert David Bier and law professor Natasha Sarin discuss Pres. Trump's wins and losses at the Supreme Court. WSJ's Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Yaroslav Trofimov unpacks Ukraine's drone assault on Moscow. Journalist and author Carlos Barragán uncovers the secret world of Nigerian romance scammers in his new book "The Yahoo Boys."

Aired: 06/29/26
Extra
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 1:14
Great Performances
Lisette Oropesa performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani"
Elvira (Lisette Oropesa) performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani."
Clip: S53 E23 | 1:14
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power | Trailer
Global Black liberation movements converge in 1960s Montreal.
Preview: S27 E14 | 0:30
Watch 30:04
Nature
The Fluffy Guardians of American Grasslands | Wild Critters USA
Families discover America's largest mammal with Orbit, PBS Nature and the Smithsonian.
Special: 30:04
Watch 0:30
FRONTLINE
"The Crown Prince & the President" - Preview
FRONTLINE examines the alliance between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Trump.
Preview: S2026 E8 | 0:30
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 29, 2026
Stefano Pozzebon; Edward Fishman; Martin Smith; Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor
Episode: S2026 E8194 | 55:54
Watch 18:19
Amanpour and Company
Richard Pryor Put the N-Word on Stage. His Daughter Reckons with Its Legacy
Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor discusses her book "Something We Said."
Clip: S2026 E8194 | 18:19
Watch 13:45
American Masters
Mike Wallace reflects on the 60 Minutes tobacco story controversy
Mike Wallace discusses the groundbreaking “60 Minutes” story on tobacco.
Special: 13:45
Watch 16:49
Independent Lens
Spice Road | You’ve Never Had Indian Food Like This| S2 E2
Kerala cuisine might be India’s best-kept secret—and most Americans have never tried it.
Special: 16:49
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 29, 2026
Stefano Pozzebon; Edward Fishman; Martin Smith; Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor
Episode: S2026 E8194 | 55:54
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 26, 2026
Bojan Pancevski; Wafa Mustafa; Waad Al-Kateab; Cal Newport
Episode: S2026 E8193 | 55:54
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
June 25, 2026
John Kerry; Beeban Kidron; Michael Scherer
Episode: S2026 E8192 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
June 24, 2026
Mehran Kamrava; Daniel Silverberg; Rula Daood; Alon-Lee Green; Michael Auslin
Episode: S2026 E8191 | 55:43
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
June 23, 2026
Kevin Liptak; Daniel Pacheco; Jonathan Freedland; Gillian Tett; Yoni Appelbaum
Episode: S2026 E8190 | 55:55
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
June 22, 2026
Tom McTague; Josh Fox; Reshma Saujani; JR
Episode: S2026 E8189 | 55:52
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
June 19, 2026
Annalena Baerbock
Episode: S2026 E8188 | 55:30
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
July 18, 2026
Danny Danon; Daniel Kurtzer; Ann Patchett; Raphael Warnock
Episode: S2026 E8187 | 55:29
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
June 17, 2026
David Sanger; Yeganeh Torbati; Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Simon Kuper; Elizabeth Economy
Episode: S2026 E8186 | 55:21
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
June 16, 2026
Chrystia Freeland; Stephanie Flanders; Erin Brockovich
Episode: S2026 E8185 | 55:43