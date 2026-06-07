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Amanpour and Company

June 8, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8181 | 55m 35s

Iran expert Suzanne Maloney weighs in on the latest escalations in the Iran war. Northern Ireland journalist Máiría Cahill discusses the wave of anti-immigrant violence sweeping through Belfat. The Atlantic's Heidi Blake uncovers self-proclaimed misogynist influencer Andrew Tate's "empire of abuse." Shell USA President Colette Hirstius discusses the impact of the Iran war on U.S. energy.

Aired: 06/09/26
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