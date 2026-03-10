© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

March 11, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8116 | 55m 53s

Lebanon's Minister of Justice reacts to the impact of the expansion of U.S. and Israel's war with Iran. Iranian political analyst Mostafa Daneshgar and history professor Maryam Alemzadeh discuss the system driving Iran's war strategy. Atlantic staff writer Vivian Salama analyzes Trump's actions in Iran and whether his strategy could spillover to Cuba.

Aired: 03/10/26
Extra
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Backside: The Unseen Hands of Horse Racing | Trailer
Unseen immigrant workers keep the Kentucky Derby running.
Preview: S27 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf | Trailer
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
Preview: S27 E8 | 0:30
Watch 2:39
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Jules Jürgensen Pocket Watch with Gold Chain, ca. 1885
Appraisal: Jules Jürgensen Pocket Watch with Gold Chain, ca. 1885
Clip: S30 E11 | 2:39
Watch 3:38
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: John Bailey Dwarf Clock, ca. 1800
Appraisal: John Bailey Dwarf Clock, ca. 1800
Clip: S30 E11 | 3:38
Watch 3:11
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1864 Lincoln & Johnson Campaign Flag
Appraisal: 1864 Lincoln & Johnson Campaign Flag
Clip: S30 E11 | 3:11
Watch 3:46
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 2004 Edward Dwurnik "Kraków" Acrylic Cityscape
Appraisal: 2004 Edward Dwurnik "Kraków" Acrylic Cityscape
Clip: S30 E11 | 3:46
Watch 2:41
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: WWII Painted A-2 Flight Jacket
Appraisal: WWII Painted A-2 Flight Jacket
Clip: S30 E11 | 2:41
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
March 10, 2026
General Joseph Votel; Jeremy Diamond; Lilian Tintori; Senator Andy Kim
Episode: S2026 E8115 | 55:52
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
March 9, 2026
Gideon Sa'ar; Kamal Kharazi; Jason Furman; Debbie Wei Mullin; Sarah LaFleur
Episode: S2026 E8114 | 55:21
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 6, 2026
Fred Pleitgen; Mehdi Mahmoudian; Dan Shapiro; David Frum
Episode: S2026 E8113 | 55:53
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
March 5, 2026
Frederik Pleitgen; Admiral Mike Mullen (Ret.); Scott Anderson; Abbas Milani; Noah Feldman
Episode: S2026 E8112 | 55:42
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
March 4, 2026
Chris Murphy; Turki al-Faisal; John Sawers
Episode: S2026 E8111 | 55:33
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
March 3, 2026
Gen. David Petraeus (Ret.); Nic Robertson; Amos Harel; Chrystia Freeland
Episode: S2026 E8110 | 55:50
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
March 2, 2026
Jon Finer; Ellie Geranmayeh; Col. Cedric Leighton; Stephen Fowler
Episode: S2026 E8109 | 55:55
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 27, 2028
Jay Inslee; Werner Herzog; Steve Boyes; David Brooks
Episode: S2026 E8108 | 55:52
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
February 26, 2026
Nate Soares; Morgan Neville; Dr. Jean Tang; Michael Hund
Episode: S2026 E8107 | 55:42
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 25, 2026
Gregg Nunziata, Susan Glasser, David Miliband, Bill McKibben
Episode: S2026 E8106 | 55:52