Amanpour and Company

March 15, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6185 | 55m 53s

Haaretz columnist Dahlia Scheindlin discusses growing concerns over Israeli leadership within the country. Paul Simon and director Alex Gibney shine a light on Simon's legendary career in the new documentary "Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon." Author Cass R. Sunstein explores the concept of habituation in his new book "Look Again: The Power of Noticing What Was Always There."

Aired: 03/14/24
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
March 14, 2024
John Sullivan; Sayeeda Warsi and David Baddiel; Claire Wardle and Sam Gregory
Episode: S2024 E6184 | 55:33
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 13, 2024
Dara Massicot; Rod Nordland; Bill Kristol
Episode: S2024 E6183 | 55:53
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 12, 2024
Monique Clesca and Ambassador Pamela White; Dr. Cornelia Griggs; Josh Tyrangiel
Episode: S2024 E6182 | 55:43
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 11, 2024
Queen Rania al Abdullah; Steve Coll; Rex Chapman
Episode: S2024 E6181 | 55:53
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
March 8, 2024
Anat Shenker-Osorio; Rachel Cockerell; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Charan Ranganath
Episode: S2024 E6180 | 55:39
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 7, 2024
Chen Almog-Goldstein; Suzanne Nossel
Episode: S2024 E6179 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 6, 2024
Fania Oz-Salzberger; Sophia Scott and Arab Barghouthi; Mona Charen
Episode: S2024 E6178 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 5, 2024
Mohammad Shtayyeh; Dalia Hatuqa; Oren Persico; Marcela Valdes
Episode: S2024 E6177 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 4, 2024
Ehud Barak; Daiana Al-Bukhari; Susan Glasser; Reiko Hillyer
Episode: S2024 E6176 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 1, 2024
Mikhail Fishman; Hisham Matar; Bao Nguyen; Tom Bahler
Episode: S2024 E6175 | 55:53