Amanpour and Company

March 22, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6190 | 55m 43s

Evelyn Farkas talks about the situation on the ground in Kyiv. President of the CFR Michael Froman discusses shifts in U.S. foreign policy. Almost a decade after his death, Gabriel Garcia Marquez's final novel has been published -- but not without controversy. His son joins the show. Ian McKellen is taking on the iconic role of Falstaff in a new adaptation of "Henry IV," retitled "Player Kings."

Aired: 03/21/24
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 21, 2024
Gabrielius Landsbergis; Rafael Grossi; Ryan Calais Cameron
Episode: S2024 E6189 | 55:53
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
March 20, 2024
David Miliband; Maryam Keshavarz and Bijan Daneshmand; Ofer Cassif
Episode: S2024 E6188 | 55:30
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 19, 2024
Roberto Álvarez; Raghad Jaraisy; Ofer Dagan; Leslie Kaufman
Episode: S2024 E6187 | 55:37
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 18, 2024
Richard Haass; Andrew Weissmann; Eric Klinenberg
Episode: S2024 E6186 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 15, 2024
Dahlia Scheindlin; Paul Simon; Alex Gibney; Cass R. Sunstein
Episode: S2024 E6185 | 55:53
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
March 14, 2024
John Sullivan; Sayeeda Warsi and David Baddiel; Claire Wardle and Sam Gregory
Episode: S2024 E6184 | 55:33
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 13, 2024
Dara Massicot; Rod Nordland; Bill Kristol
Episode: S2024 E6183 | 55:53
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 12, 2024
Monique Clesca and Ambassador Pamela White; Dr. Cornelia Griggs; Josh Tyrangiel
Episode: S2024 E6182 | 55:43
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 11, 2024
Queen Rania al Abdullah; Steve Coll; Rex Chapman
Episode: S2024 E6181 | 55:53
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
March 8, 2024
Anat Shenker-Osorio; Rachel Cockerell; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Charan Ranganath
Episode: S2024 E6180 | 55:39