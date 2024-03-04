March 5, 2024

© 2024 New England Public Media

Caretaker Prime Minister for the Palestinian Authority, Mohammed Shtayyeh joins the show for his first interview since resigning. Palestinian journalist Dalia Hatuqa and Israeli journalist Oren Persico discuss what each side understands about suffering and how media coverage divides the region. New York Times Magazine reporter Marcela Valdes on the ambivalent voters' role in the 2024 US election.

Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 4, 2024
Ehud Barak; Daiana Al-Bukhari; Susan Glasser; Reiko Hillyer
Episode: S2024 E6176 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 1, 2024
Mikhail Fishman; Hisham Matar; Bao Nguyen; Tom Bahler
Episode: S2024 E6175 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 29, 2024
Mark Regev; Kara Swisher; Marie Arana; Josh Paul
Episode: S2024 E6174 | 55:53
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
February 28, 2024
Philippe Lazzarini; Lawrence Wright; Dr. Jonathan Metzl
Episode: S2024 E6173 | 55:48
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
February 27, 2024
Jan Egeland; Jodie Foster and Kali Reis; Alexander Ward
Episode: S2024 E6172 | 55:43
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 26, 2024
Barak Ravid; Khaled Elgindy; Nathalie Loiseau; Muhammad Yunus; Michele Norris
Episode: S2024 E6171 | 55:53
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
February 23, 2024
Fiona Hill; Annalena Baerbock; Penny Pritzker
Episode: S2024 E6170 | 55:29
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 22, 2024
Victoria Nuland; Sergey Markov; Oleksiy Goncharenko; Gita Gopinath
Episode: S2024 E6169 | 55:53
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
February 21, 2024
Diane Foley and Colum McCann; Yevgenia Albats; Alexei Ratmansky
Episode: S2024 E6168 | 55:41
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 20, 2024
Dmytro Kuleba; Jonathan Glazer; Aluf Benn
Episode: S2024 E6167 | 55:36