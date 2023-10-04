© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

Obtober 5, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6069 | 55m 22s

Christiane sat down with First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton. Political scientist Norm Ornstein discusses GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's historic downfall. In his latest book, Yascha Mounk warns that many on the left and center are stuck in a trap of obsession with group identity. Sheelah Kolhatkar profiled Bankman-Fried and his family for The New Yorker and joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss.

Aired: 10/04/23
Watch 1:00
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 4 Preview
Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Preview: S4 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Spy in the Ocean: Deep Trouble
Spy creatures showcase the challenges of ocean life.
Preview: S42 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | A Town Called Victoria
In the Texan town of Victoria, a mosque falls victim to an act of arson.
Preview: S25 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Spy in the Ocean: Deep Relationships
Spy creatures uncover surprising undersea relationships.
Preview: S42 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:15
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Lord Byron Cellarette & Portrait, ca. 1810
Appraisal: Lord Byron Cellarette & Portrait, ca. 1810
Clip: S27 E19 | 3:15
Watch 0:32
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Moehn Breweriana Poster, ca. 1915
Appraisal: Moehn Brewing Co. Poster, ca. 1905
Clip: S27 E19 | 0:32
Watch 2:50
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Winking Eyes Clock, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Winking Eyes Clock, ca. 1900
Clip: S27 E19 | 2:50
Watch 2:45
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Hyde & Goodrich Silver Tureen, ca. 1850
Appraisal: Hyde & Goodrich Silver Tureen, ca. 1850
Clip: S27 E19 | 2:45
Watch 2:45
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Newcomb College Vase, ca. 1908
Appraisal: Newcomb College Vase, ca. 1908
Clip: S27 E19 | 2:45
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Three Chaplains
Muslim chaplains advocate for equality in the military.
Preview: S25 E3 | 0:30
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
October 4, 2023
Anton Jager & Liana Fix; Ruth Simmons; Jessica Bennett & Mitch Prinstein
Episode: S2023 E6068 | 55:44
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2023
Vjosa Osmani; Elissa Slotkin; Rebecca Miller; Vincent Schiraldi
Episode: S2023 E6067 | 55:25
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2023
Aleksandar Vučić; Heather McGhee; Paige Alexander; David Cay Johnston
Episode: S2023 E6066 | 55:59
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2023
Patty Murray; Jane Harman; Matthew Bryza; Gordon Fairclough; Ali Zaidi
Episode: S2023 E6065 | 55:59
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
September 28, 2023
Andrew Neil and Kara Swisher; Christine Yoo and Markelle Taylor; Helen Prejean
Episode: S2023 E6064 | 55:59
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
September 27, 2023
Zack Polanski; Betsey Stevenson; Isabel Allende; Russell Moore
Episode: S2023 E6063 | 55:21
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2023
Rustem Umerov; Representative Pat Ryan; Muzaffar Chishti; Elahe Tavakolian
Episode: S2023 E6062 | 55:38
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2023
Annalena Baerbock; Rory Stewart; Kashmir Hill
Episode: S2023 E6061 | 55:25
Watch 55:14
Amanpour and Company
September 22, 2023
Anwar Ibrahim; Ann Patchett; Loren Grush
Episode: S2023 E6060 | 55:14
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
September 21, 2023
Kurt Volker; Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani; Victoria Nuland; Tim Wu
Episode: S2023 E6059 | 55:35