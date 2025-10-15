© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

October 16, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8012 | 55m 48s

Former Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Nasser al-Kidwa discusses the future of governance in Gaza. Rebecca Miller introduces her new documentary on legendary film director Martin Scorsese, "Mr. Scorsese." Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) discusses the ongoing U.S. government shutdown and his fears of a looming healthcare crisis.

Aired: 10/15/25
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
October 15, 2025
Badr Abdelatty; Maria Corina Machado; Jeffrey Goldberg
Episode: S2025 E8011 | 55:41
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 14, 2025
Jorge Castañeda; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Gottemoeller; Oliver Darcy
Episode: S2025 E8010 | 55:43
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
October 13, 2025
Meirav Leshem Gonen; Yousra Abu Sharekh; Khaled Elgindy; Gershon Baskin
Episode: S2025 E8009 | 55:38
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 10, 2025
Thant Myint-U; Werner Herzog; Arundhati Roy
Episode: S2025 E8008 | 55:28
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2025
Sharone Lifschitz; Nour Alsaqqa; Bushra Khalidi; Yossi Beilin; Oliver McTernan; Hussein Agaha
Episode: S2025 E8007 | 55:47
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2025
Nir Hasson; David Smolansky; Juan Sebastian Gonzalez; Hannah Beckler
Episode: S2025 E8006 | 55:38
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 7, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Amir Tibon; James Elder; Aziz Abu Sarah; Taylor Harris
Episode: S2025 E8005 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 6, 2025
Nahum Barnea; Rachid El Khalfi; Susan Glasser; Adam Serwer
Episode: S2025 E8004 | 55:47
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2025
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Episode: S2025 E8003 | 55:43
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2025
Arseniy Yatsenyuk; Jane Fonda; Mela Chiponda; Ernest Moniz; Meghan O'Sullivan
Episode: S2025 E8002 | 55:28