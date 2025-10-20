October 21, 2025

Extra
The Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity tells the misadventures of Sebastian and Viola.
Appraisal: 1909 Lella Grace Woodward Oil Painting
Follow prima ballerina Tiler Peck as she overcomes injury and pursues a new career as choreographer.
Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia prepare to perform "Swift Arrow" by Alonzo King.
Acclaimed dancer Tiler Peck explains how she got her start on Broadway at 11.
Dancer Tiler Peck works to recover from a debilitating neck injury.
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Appraisal: Staffordshire Child's Tea Service, ca. 1825
Appraisal: Walking Popeye with Original Box, ca. 1935
Appraisal: Yonezawa Toys Airplane, ca. 1950
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Dennis Ross; Kurt Volker; Jad Abumrad; Andrew Ross Sorkin
Arab Bargouthi; Marina Abramovic; Colin Hanks
Nasser al-Kidwa; Rebecca Miller; Sen. Mark Warner
Badr Abdelatty; Maria Corina Machado; Jeffrey Goldberg
Jorge Castañeda; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Gottemoeller; Oliver Darcy
Meirav Leshem Gonen; Yousra Abu Sharekh; Khaled Elgindy; Gershon Baskin
Thant Myint-U; Werner Herzog; Arundhati Roy
Sharone Lifschitz; Nour Alsaqqa; Bushra Khalidi; Yossi Beilin; Oliver McTernan; Hussein Agaha
Nir Hasson; David Smolansky; Juan Sebastian Gonzalez; Hannah Beckler
Jeremy Diamond; Amir Tibon; James Elder; Aziz Abu Sarah; Taylor Harris