October 24, 2023

Extra
Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Appraisal: 1867 Wilhelm Velten Landscape Oil
Appraisal: Early 20th C. Nippon Coralene Vase
Appraisal: American Folk Art Rag Doll, ca. 1895
Appraisal: 1930 Guy Wiggins 'Old Trinity, New York Winter' Oil
Appraisal: 1906 Louis Akin Chromolithograph
Appraisal: Alexander Calder Brooch, ca. 1958
Appraisal: Texas Fall-front Desk, ca. 1860
Appraisal: Egyptian Revival Folk Art Table, ca. 1925
Appraisal: Ruth, Mantle & Maris-signed Baseball
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Aaron David Miller; Judy Meyer; McKay Coppins; Hillary Clinton
Gavin Newsom; Tareq Baconi; Esther Perel
Ilana Dayan; Ghassan Abu-Sittah; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Ben Sheehan
Mohsen Sarhan; Benoit Carpentier; Robin Wright; Nic Robertson; Ory Slonim; Steve Inskeep
Col. Miri Eisen; Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish & Shlomi Eldar; Anna Coren; Jack Stripling
Martin Griffiths; Marwan Muasher; Richard Haass; Rashid Khalidi
Sameh Shoukry; Sharone Lifschitz; Radek Sikorski; Sari Bashi
Lynn Hastings; Yair Lapid; Mustafa Barghouti; Susan Glasser
Becky Anderson; Jan Egeland; Ayelet Gundar-Goshen; Hillary Clinton; Ambassador Dennis Ross
Mark Regev; Ghassan Abu Sittah; Yuval Noah Harari; Rajiv Shah