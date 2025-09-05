© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

September 8, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7311 | 55m 46s

Carnegie Endowment Senior Fellow Michael Kofman on where things stand on the battlefield between Russia and Ukraine. Ivan Briscoe of the International Crisis Group weighs in on Pres. Trump's growing focus on South and Central America. Jeremy Diamond reports on a shooting in Jerusalem that killed six. Fmr. Dem leader Stacey Abrams analyzes the current state of American politics.

Aired: 09/08/25
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
September 5, 2025
Lech Walesa; Elizabeth A. Hanks; Deanne Criswell; Katherine Landers; Dame Stephanie Shirley
Episode: S2025 E7310 | 55:45
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 4, 2025
Yossi Belin; Hiba Husseini; Imani Perry; Dr. Michael Osterholm
Episode: S2025 E7309 | 55:46
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 3, 2025
Kurt Campbell; Matthew Bartlett; Fania Oz-Salzberger; Emma Ashford
Episode: S2025 E7308 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
September 2, 2025
Richard Haass; Ronen Bergman; Robert Reich
Episode: S2025 E7307 | 55:45
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
September 1, 2025
David Scheffer; Mahmoud Khalil; Dr. Eric Topol
Episode: S2025 E7306 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 29, 2025
Mustafa Barghouti; Karim Sadjadpour; David A. Graham
Episode: S2025 E7305 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 28, 2025
David J. Bier; Siamak Namazi; Morad Tahbaz; Emad Shargi; Timothy Naftali
Episode: S2025 E7304 | 55:47
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
August 27, 2025
Gary Samore; Elaine Sciolino; Mark Henson
Episode: S2025 E7303 | 55:35
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 26, 2025
Ken Choi; Irina Borogan; Andrei Soldatov; Prabal Gurung
Episode: S2025 E7302 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 18, 2025
Rachael Cummings; Yuli Novak; Guy Shalev; Donald Whitehead Jr.
Episode: S2025 E7296 | 55:47