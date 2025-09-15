September 12, 2025

Extra
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Follow the fight to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment with a pivotal legal battle in Virginia.
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Marlee Matlin visits the house she grew up in Morton Grove, Illinois.
Marlee Matlin refused to allow a hearing actor to play her Deaf husband in the 2021 film “CODA.”
Henry Winkler took Marlee Matlin in for two years while she recovered from a turbulent time.
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
Phil Sharp’s RNA breakthrough sparked a revolution in science, health, and biotech.
In this scene from the 1968 film, Grace Bumbry performs as Carmen.
