Amanpour and Company

September 5, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7049 | 55m 47s

Christiane sat down with General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander-in-chief of the armed forces of Ukraine, for his first on-camera interview. Brady president Kris Brown on the deadly school shooting in Georgia. Author Michael Lewis untangles the mystery of Sam Bankman-Fried in his best-selling book "Going Infinite." The Washington Post's Missy Ryan on the decline in military enrollment.

Aired: 09/04/24
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 4, 2024
Matthias Schmale; Nic Robertson; Ben Spencer; Barbara Bradley Hagerty; Brian Deese
Episode: S2024 E7048 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 3, 2024
Dmytro Kuleba; Ronen Bergman; David Daley
Episode: S2024 E7047 | 55:47
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
September 2, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2024 E7046 | 55:41
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
August 30, 2024
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
Episode: S2024 E7045 | 55:27
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 29, 2024
Walter Isaacson; Tarana Burke and Mariam Mangera; Susan Glasser
Episode: S2024 E7044 | 55:43
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
August 28, 2024
Victoria Nuland; Albin Kurti; Gen. Wesley Clark (Ret.); Ruth Whippman
Episode: S2024 E7043 | 55:49
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
August 27, 2024
Nathalie Tocci; Thierry Arnaud; Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Daina O. Pusić; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2024 E7042 | 55:51
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
August 26, 2024
George Packer; Leah Stokes, Asif Kapadia; Joe Sabia; Leah Rigueur
Episode: S2024 E7041 | 55:53
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
August 23, 2024
Evan Osnos; Jaime Harrison; Peter Friedman; Sydney Lemmon; Max Wolf Friedlich; Jack Antonoff
Episode: S2024 E7040 | 55:33
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 22, 2024
Leslie Vinjamuri and Flanders; Jonathan Blitzer; Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova
Episode: S2024 E7039 | 55:47