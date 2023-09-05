© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

September 6, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6048 | 55m 15s

Co-Chair of UN energy Damilola Ogunbiyi discusses the results of the first-ever African climate summit . Richard Haass, former president of the Council on Foreign Relations and columnist Bobby Ghosh look ahead at the G20 summit in India. Author and activist Baratunde Thurston talk about the new season of "America Outdoors."

Aired: 09/05/23
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
September 5, 2023
Rahm Emanuel; Rama Yade; Kimberly Teehee
Episode: S2023 E6047 | 55:43
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
September 01, 2023
Dmytro Kuleba; Mykola Kuleba; Sang-Hyup Kim
Episode: S2023 E6045 | 55:20
Watch 55:17
Amanpour and Company
August 31, 2023
James Rogers & Richard Shirreff; Daria Kaleniuk; Scott Braddock
Episode: S2023 E6044 | 55:17
Watch 54:49
Amanpour and Company
August 30, 2023
Fiona Hill; Josep Borrell; Jens Stoltenberg; Drew Gilpin Faust
Episode: S2023 E6043 | 54:49
Watch 55:00
Amanpour and Company
August 29, 2023
Andriy Zagorodnyuk; David Petraeus; Alberto R. Gonzales
Episode: S2023 E6042 | 55:00
Watch 55:14
Amanpour and Company
August 28, 2023
Nikolai Viknyansky; Maia Sandu; Nika Lozovska; Michael Eric Dyson
Episode: S2023 E6041 | 55:14
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
August 23, 2023
Connor Leahy and Marietje Schaake; Yo-Yo Ma; Ben Smith
Episode: S2023 E6038 | 55:38
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
August 24, 2023
Vali Nasr; Brooke Shields; Waad Al-Kateab and Joe Gebbia
Episode: S2023 E6039 | 55:28
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
August 25, 2023
Alondra Nelson; Oscar Isaac and Jeremy O. Harris; Dr. Daniel Grossman and Katrina Kimport
Episode: S2023 E6040 | 55:38
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
September 4, 2023
Barack Obama; Hager Eissa; Binette Seck; Summer Keliipio
Episode: S2023 E6046 | 55:37