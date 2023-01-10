Riveted: The History of Jeans

Extra
'You're on fire!' can be a compliment - or something to worry about.
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Michael Volle performs his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff.
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of “Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
The judges gather to discuss where everyone sits ahead of the cut off.
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Salmah prepares Mithai as her treasured family recipe.
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Casa Susanna was a refuge for transgender women and cross-dressing men in the 1950s-60s.
Unsung scientist Mária Telkes dedicated her career to harnessing the power of the sun.
Discover the story of the 1969 showdown between President Nixon and the antiwar movement.
Discover the unexpected history behind Monopoly, America’s favorite board game.
The influential author and anthropologist whose work reclaimed and honored Black life.
The story of the polygraph, the controversial device that transformed modern justice.
The Iran hostage crisis through the stories of those whose ordeal riveted the world.
Discover how bubonic plague in 1900 set off fear and anti-Asian sentiment in San Francisco
Explore the 1928 dam collapse, the second deadliest disaster in California history.