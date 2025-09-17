© 2025 New England Public Media

American Experience

The Presidents: FDR (Part 2)

Season 7 Episode 2 | 2hr 16m 40s

Engendering both admiration and scorn, FDR exerted unflinching leadership during the most tumultuous period in U.S. history since the Civil War and was the most vital figure in the nation during his 13 years in the White House.

Aired: 09/16/25 | Expires: 10/15/25
Corporate sponsorship for American Experience is provided by Liberty Mutual Insurance and Carlisle Companies. Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
Extra
Watch 4:13
Nature
NATURE - Season 44
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S44 | 4:13
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Ratified
Follow the fight to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment with a pivotal legal battle in Virginia.
Preview: S27 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Building Empires Preview
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Preview: S52 E16 | 0:30
Watch 2:30
American Masters
Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Preview: S39 E7 | 2:30
Watch 2:00
American Masters
Marlee Matlin on her childhood in Illinois
Marlee Matlin visits the house she grew up in Morton Grove, Illinois.
Clip: S39 E7 | 2:00
Watch 2:08
American Masters
Marlee Matlin changed how "CODA" was cast
Marlee Matlin refused to allow a hearing actor to play her Deaf husband in the 2021 film “CODA.”
Clip: S39 E7 | 2:08
Watch 4:12
American Masters
How Henry Winkler helped Marlee Matlin through a turbulent time in her life
Henry Winkler took Marlee Matlin in for two years while she recovered from a turbulent time.
Clip: S39 E7 | 4:12
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Into the Americas Preview
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
Preview: S52 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Cracking the Code: Phil Sharp and the Biotech Revolution
Phil Sharp’s RNA breakthrough sparked a revolution in science, health, and biotech.
Preview: S27 E1 | 0:30
Watch 3:47
Great Performances
Grace Bumbry's Best Friend Watches Her as Carmen
In this scene from the 1968 film, Grace Bumbry performs as Carmen.
Clip: S53 E1 | 3:47
American Experience
Hard Hat Riot
The violent 1970 clash between student protestors and construction workers in downtown NY.
Episode: S37 E5
Watch 52:39
American Experience
Clearing the Air: The War on Smog
The story of L.A.’s noxious smog problem and the creation of the EPA and Clean Air Act.
Episode: S37 E4 | 52:39
Watch 52:20
American Experience
Mr. Polaroid
The story of Edwin Land, whose iconic Polaroid camera let everyone instantly chronicle their lives.
Episode: S37 E3 | 52:20
Watch 53:00
American Experience
Change, Not Charity: The Americans with Disabilities Act
The dramatic story of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990.
Episode: S37 E2 | 53:00
Watch 1:52:47
American Experience
Forgotten Hero: Walter White and the NAACP
The story of one of the most influential yet forgotten civil rights figures, Walter White.
Episode: S37 E1 | 1:52:47
Watch 1:51:27
American Experience
American Coup: Wilmington 1898
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
Episode: S36 E7 | 1:51:27
Watch 52:36
American Experience
The American Vice President
A look at the US vice presidency, from constitutional afterthought to position of political import.
Episode: S36 E6 | 52:36
Watch 1:53:04
American Experience
The Riot Report
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.
Episode: S36 E5 | 1:53:04
Watch 1:52:30
American Experience
Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal
The story of housewives who led a grassroots movement to galvanize the Superfund Bill.
Episode: S36 E4 | 1:52:30
Watch 52:54
American Experience
The Cancer Detectives
The untold story of the people who fought tirelessly to save women from cervical cancer.
Episode: S36 E3 | 52:54