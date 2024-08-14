© 2024 New England Public Media

American Experience

The American Vice President

Season 36 Episode 6

The American Vice President tells the little-known story of the second-highest office in the land, tracing its evolution from a constitutional afterthought to a position of political consequence. Focusing on the fraught period between 1963 and 1974, the film examines the passage and first uses of the 25th Amendment and offers a fresh perspective on succession in the executive branch.

Aired: 09/30/24
Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
Watch 1:53:04
American Experience
The Riot Report
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.
Episode: S36 E5 | 1:53:04
Watch 1:52:30
American Experience
Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal
The story of housewives who led a grassroots movement to galvanize the Superfund Bill.
Episode: S36 E4 | 1:52:30
Watch 52:54
American Experience
The Cancer Detectives
The untold story of the people who fought tirelessly to save women from cervical cancer.
Episode: S36 E3 | 52:54
Watch 1:52:39
American Experience
Fly with Me
The lively but neglected history of the women who changed the world while flying it.
Episode: S36 E2 | 1:52:39
Watch 52:32
American Experience
Nazi Town, USA
The story of the German American Bund, a pro-Nazi group active across the US in the 1930s.
Episode: S36 E1 | 52:32
Watch 51:27
American Experience
The War on Disco
Explore the culture war that erupted over the spectacular rise of disco music.
Episode: S35 E9 | 51:27
Watch 1:47:20
American Experience
The Harvest: Integrating Mississippi's Schools
The story of a Mississippi town’s effort to integrate its public schools in 1970.
Episode: S35 E8 | 1:47:20
Watch 1:52:40
American Experience
The Busing Battleground
Revisit 1970s Boston, when court-mandated school integration unleashed racial unrest.
Episode: S35 E7 | 1:52:40
Watch 1:36:51
American Experience
Casa Susanna
Casa Susanna was a refuge for transgender women and cross-dressing men in the 1950s-60s.
Episode: S35 E6 | 1:36:51
Watch 52:22
American Experience
The Sun Queen
Unsung scientist Mária Telkes dedicated her career to harnessing the power of the sun.
Episode: S35 E5 | 52:22