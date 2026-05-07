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American Masters

Chris Fleming Embraces the Chaos

39m 17s

Comedian Chris Fleming traces the origins of his manic stage persona back to his childhood in rural Stow, Massachusetts. We also discuss his drive to provoke his audience, while still grounding his work in empathy, his opposition to perfectionism, and the importance of expressing yourself as authentically as possible.

Aired: 05/07/26
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Anita and Jay Kaufman, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Charina Endowment Fund, The Marc Haas Foundation and public television viewers.
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