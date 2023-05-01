© 2023 New England Public Media

As Schools Match Wits

Chicopee High Vs. Amherst Regional (May 27 7pm)

Season 62 Episode 21 | 26m 46s

Chicopee High Vs. Amherst Regional (May 27 7pm)

Aired: 04/30/23
Westfield State University
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Lenox Memorial Vs. Westfield High June 24 7pm
Lenox Memorial Vs. Westfield High June 24 7pm
Episode: S62 E25 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Westfield High Vs. Amherst Regional (June 17 7pm)
Westfield High Vs. Amherst Regional (June 17 7pm)
Episode: S62 E24 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Lenox Memorial Vs. Academy at Charlemont (June 10 7pm)
Lenox Memorial Vs. Academy at Charlemont (June 10 7pm)
Episode: S62 E23 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Academy at Charlemont Vs. PVCA (June 3 7pm)
Academy at Charlemont Vs. PVCA (June 3 7pm)
Episode: S62 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Westfield High Vs. Hampshire Regional (May 20th 7pm)
Westfield High Vs. Hampshire Regional (May 20th 7pm)
Episode: S62 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Lenox Memorial Vs. Hall High (May 13 7pm)
Lenox Memorial Vs. Hall High (May 13 7pm)
Episode: S62 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Chicopee High Vs. Windsor High (May 6 7pm)
Chicopee High Vs. Windsor High (May 6 7pm)
Episode: S62 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Vs.Greenfield High
Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Vs.Greenfield High April 29 7pm
Episode: S62 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Monson High vs Tantasqua Regional (April 15 7pm)
Monson High vs Tantasqua Regional (April 15 7pm)
Episode: S62 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Agawam High vs Palmer High (April 22 pm)
Agawam High vs Palmer High (April 22 pm)
Episode: S62 E16 | 26:46