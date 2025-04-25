© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
As Schools Match Wits

Pioneer Valley Regional Vs. Turners Falls High May 3, 2025

Season 64 Episode 18 | 26m 46s

Pioneer Valley Regional Vs. Turners Falls High May 3, 2025

Aired: 05/02/25
Westfield State University
Extra
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Preview: S26 E17 | 0:30
Watch 3:09
Great Performances
David Henry Hwang Calls His Father in "Yellow Face"
David Henry Hwang (Daniel Dae Kim) shares a phone call with his father.
Clip: S52 E16 | 3:09
Watch 5:01
Great Performances
The Awkward Talkback from Yellow Face
David Henry Hwang (Daniel Dae Kim) brings Marcus G. (Ryan Eggold) to a talkback.
Clip: S52 E16 | 5:01
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ultimate Crash Test: Impact Preview
Forensic science is put to the test after the first-ever staged multi-vehicle pileup.
Preview: S52 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Who Is Michael Jang?
An elusive photographer uses street art tactics to share his previously unknown work with the world.
Preview: S26 E19 | 0:30
Watch 0:38
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: George II Walnut Tripod Table, ca. 1760
Appraisal: George II Walnut Tripod Table, ca. 1760
Clip: S29 E22 | 0:38
Watch 17:25
Nature
Reclaiming Bear River | WILD HOPE
The Bear River was once a lush area with wetlands, hot springs, and abundant wildlife.
Special: 17:25
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 8 Preview
Amid the revolution’s advance, Marie Antoinette struggles to support Louis’s rule.
Preview: S2 E8 | 0:30
Watch 2:43
Great Performances
Just Another Day from "Next to Normal"
The Goodman family prepares to head off to work and school.
Clip: S52 E15 | 2:43
Watch 2:32
Great Performances
You Don't Know / I Am The One
Dan (Jamie Parker) tries to connect to his wife (Caissie Levy).
Clip: S52 E15 | 2:32
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 64
  • Season 63
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 62
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 61
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 60
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 59
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 58
  • Season 57
  • season 56
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 55
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 54
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 53
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 52
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Monson High Vs. Chicopee High April 26, 2025
Monson High Vs. Chicopee High April 26, 2025
Episode: S64 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Holyoke High Vs. Smith Academy April 19, 2025
Holyoke High Vs. Smith Academy April 19, 2025
Episode: S64 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
As Schools Match Wits
Lenox Memorial Vs. PVCA April 12, 2025
Lenox Memorial Vs. PVCA April 12, 2025
Episode: S64 E15 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Lee High Vs. Belchertown High April 5, 2025
Lee High Vs. Belchertown High April 5, 2025
Episode: S64 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Ware High Vs. Agawam High March 29, 2025
Ware High Vs. Agawam High March 29, 2025
Episode: S64 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Westfield High Vs. Hampshire Regional March 22, 2025
Westfield High Vs. Hampshire Regional March 22, 2025
Episode: S64 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Rockville High Vs. Pope Francis High March 15, 2025
Rockville High Vs. Pope Francis High March 15, 2025
Episode: S64 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
MacDuffie School Vs. Ludlow High March 8, 2025
MacDuffie School Vs. Ludlow High March 8, 2025
Episode: S64 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Hall High Vs. Longmeadow High March 1, 2025
Hall High Vs. Longmeadow High March 1, 2025
Episode: S64 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Suffield High Vs. Greenfield High Feb. 22, 2025
Suffield High Vs. Greenfield High Feb. 22, 2025
Episode: S64 E8 | 26:46