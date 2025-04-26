Monson High Vs. Chicopee High April 26, 2025

Extra
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Forensic science is put to the test after the first-ever staged multi-vehicle pileup.
An elusive photographer uses street art tactics to share his previously unknown work with the world.
Amid the revolution’s advance, Marie Antoinette struggles to support Louis’s rule.
A first-of-its-kind experiment aims to stage a multi-vehicle pileup to gain new data on car safety.
Follow a woman’s transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds.
See how the Philippines' tense race for president in 2022 became the nation's fight for its soul.
Marie Antoinette deals with personal grief.
Scott Yoo visits Juanjo Corbalán to learn about the folk music that inspired Agustín Barrios.
Cyro Delvizio and Scott Yoo discuss the Spanish repertoire that influenced Agustín Barrios.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 64
-
Season 63
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 62
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 61
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 60
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 59
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 58
-
Season 57
-
season 56
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 55
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 54
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 53
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 52
Holyoke High Vs. Smith Academy April 19, 2025
Lenox Memorial Vs. PVCA April 12, 2025
Lee High Vs. Belchertown High April 5, 2025
Ware High Vs. Agawam High March 29, 2025
Westfield High Vs. Hampshire Regional March 22, 2025
Rockville High Vs. Pope Francis High March 15, 2025
MacDuffie School Vs. Ludlow High March 8, 2025
Hall High Vs. Longmeadow High March 1, 2025
Suffield High Vs. Greenfield High Feb. 22, 2025
Minnechaug Regional Vs. Amherst Regional Feb 15, 2025