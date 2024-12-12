© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
As Schools Match Wits

Deerfield Academy Vs. Wahconah Regional Jan 4

Season 64 Episode 1 | 26m 46s

Deerfield Academy Vs. Wahconah Regional

Aired: 12/12/24
Westfield State University
Extra
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Clip: S29 E2 | 3:20
Watch 3:11
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Diamond & Platinum Ring, ca. 1950
Appraisal: Diamond & Platinum Ring, ca. 1950
Clip: S29 E2 | 3:11
Watch 4:43
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1961 - 1966 Marvel Silver Age Comics Collection
Appraisal: 1961 - 1966 Marvel Silver Age Comics Collection
Clip: S29 E2 | 4:43
Watch 3:48
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1955 Erna Rosenstein Oil Painting
Appraisal: 1955 Erna Rosenstein Oil Painting
Clip: S29 E2 | 3:48
Watch 2:09
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Japanese Sumida Gawa Vase, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Japanese Sumida Gawa Vase, ca. 1900
Clip: S29 E2 | 2:09
Watch 3:37
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Sequoyah School Pottery, ca. 1940
Appraisal: Sequoyah School Pottery, ca. 1940
Clip: S29 E2 | 3:37
Watch 3:16
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1835 "A Narrative of the Life & Adventures of Venture" Book
Appraisal: 1835 "A Narrative of the Life & Adventures of Venture" Book
Clip: S29 E2 | 3:16
Watch 1:31
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1955 Gibson J-160E Guitar
Appraisal: 1955 Gibson J-160E Guitar
Clip: S29 E2 | 1:31
Watch 1:19
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 2015 Amanda Brisbane Studio Art Glass Bowl
Appraisal: 2015 Amanda Brisbane Studio Art Glass Bowl
Clip: S29 E2 | 1:19
Watch 2:06
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: W. Sharlhorne "Time for Man and Beast" Art, ca. 1995
Appraisal: W. Sharlhorne "Time for Man and Beast" Art, ca. 1995
Clip: S29 E2 | 2:06
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 64
  • Season 63
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 62
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 61
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 60
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 59
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 58
  • Season 57
  • season 56
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 55
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 54
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 53
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 52
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
West Springfield Vs Frontier Regional Jan 11
West Springfield Vs Frontier Regional Jan 11
Episode: S64 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Mount Greylock vs. Longmeadow High June 22, 2024
Mount Greylock vs. Longmeadow High June 22, 2024
Episode: S63 E25 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Pioneer Valley Christian Academy vs. Longmeadow High
Pioneer Valley Christian Academy vs. Longmeadow High
Episode: S63 E24 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Mount Greylock vs. Westfield High June 8, 2024
Mount Greylock vs. Westfield High June 8, 2024
Episode: S63 E23 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Westfield High vs. Palmer High June 1, 2024
Westfield High vs. Palmer High June 1, 2024
Episode: S63 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Longmeadow High vs West Springfield High May 25, 2024
Longmeadow High vs West Springfield High May 25, 2024
Episode: S63 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Vs. Agawam High May 18, 2024
Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Vs. Agawam High May 18, 2024
Episode: S63 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Mt. Greylock Vs. Hall High May 11, 2024
Mt. Greylock Vs. Hall High May 11, 2024
Episode: S63 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Mount Greylock Vs. East Granby High May 4, 2024
Mount Greylock Vs. East Granby High May 4, 2024
Episode: S63 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Suffield High Vs. Chicopee High April 27, 2024
Suffield High Vs. Chicopee High April 27, 2024
Episode: S63 E17 | 26:46