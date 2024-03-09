© 2024 New England Public Media

As Schools Match Wits

Easthampton High Vs Agawam High March 9, 2024

Season 63 Episode 10 | 26m 46s

Easthampton High Vs Agawam High March 9, 2024

Aired: 03/06/24
Westfield State University
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Minnechaug Regional Vs Holyoke High March 2
Minnechaug Regional Vs Holyoke High March 2
Episode: S63 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Ware High Vs Smith Academy Feb 24
Ware High Vs Smith Academy Feb 24
Episode: S63 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
East Longmeadow Vs Belchertown Feb 17
East Longmeadow Vs Belchertown Feb 17
Episode: S63 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Palmer High Vs MacDuffie School February 10
Palmer High Vs MacDuffie School February 10
Episode: S63 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Frontier Regional Vs Pioneer Valley Regional Feb 3
Frontier Regional Vs Pioneer Valley Regional Feb 3
Episode: S63 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Lee High Vs Lenox Memorial Jan 27
Lee High Vs Lenox Memorial Jan 27
Episode: S63 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Longmeadow High Vs. Pope Francis Jan 20
Longmeadow High Vs. Pope Francis Jan 20
Episode: S63 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
West Springfield vs Monson High Jan 13
West Springfield vs Monson High Jan 13
Episode: S63 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Deerfield Academy Vs Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Jan 6
Deerfield Academy vs Pioneer Valley Christian Academy
Episode: S63 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Lenox Memorial Vs. Westfield High June 24 7pm
Lenox Memorial Vs. Westfield High June 24 7pm
Episode: S62 E25 | 26:46