As Schools Match Wits

Wahconah High Vs Chicopee Comprehensive March 23, 2024

Season 63 Episode 12 | 26m 46s

Wahconah High Vs Chicopee Comprehensive March 23, 2024

Aired: 03/19/24
Westfield State University
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Hampshire Regional Vs Greenfield High March 16 2024
Hampshire Regional Vs Greenfield High March 16 2024
Episode: S63 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Easthampton High Vs Agawam High March 9, 2024
Easthampton High Vs Agawam High March 9, 2024
Episode: S63 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Minnechaug Regional Vs Holyoke High March 2
Minnechaug Regional Vs Holyoke High March 2
Episode: S63 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Ware High Vs Smith Academy Feb 24
Ware High Vs Smith Academy Feb 24
Episode: S63 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
East Longmeadow Vs Belchertown Feb 17
East Longmeadow Vs Belchertown Feb 17
Episode: S63 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Palmer High Vs MacDuffie School February 10
Palmer High Vs MacDuffie School February 10
Episode: S63 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Frontier Regional Vs Pioneer Valley Regional Feb 3
Frontier Regional Vs Pioneer Valley Regional Feb 3
Episode: S63 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Lee High Vs Lenox Memorial Jan 27
Lee High Vs Lenox Memorial Jan 27
Episode: S63 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Longmeadow High Vs. Pope Francis Jan 20
Longmeadow High Vs. Pope Francis Jan 20
Episode: S63 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
West Springfield vs Monson High Jan 13
West Springfield vs Monson High Jan 13
Episode: S63 E2 | 26:46