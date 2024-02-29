© 2024 New England Public Media

As Schools Match Wits

Minnechaug Regional Vs Holyoke High March 2

Season 63 Episode 9 | 26m 46s

Minnechaug Regional Vs Holyoke High March 2

Aired: 02/28/24
Westfield State University
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 63
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 62
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 61
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 60
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 59
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 58
  • Season 57
  • season 56
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 55
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 54
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 53
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 52
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Ware High Vs Smith Academy Feb 24
Ware High Vs Smith Academy Feb 24
Episode: S63 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
East Longmeadow Vs Belchertown Feb 17
East Longmeadow Vs Belchertown Feb 17
Episode: S63 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Palmer High Vs MacDuffie School February 10
Palmer High Vs MacDuffie School February 10
Episode: S63 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Frontier Regional Vs Pioneer Valley Regional Feb 3
Frontier Regional Vs Pioneer Valley Regional Feb 3
Episode: S63 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Lee High Vs Lenox Memorial Jan 27
Lee High Vs Lenox Memorial Jan 27
Episode: S63 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Longmeadow High Vs. Pope Francis Jan 20
Longmeadow High Vs. Pope Francis Jan 20
Episode: S63 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
West Springfield vs Monson High Jan 13
West Springfield vs Monson High Jan 13
Episode: S63 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Deerfield Academy Vs Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Jan 6
Deerfield Academy vs Pioneer Valley Christian Academy
Episode: S63 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Lenox Memorial Vs. Westfield High June 24 7pm
Lenox Memorial Vs. Westfield High June 24 7pm
Episode: S62 E25 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Westfield High Vs. Amherst Regional (June 17 7pm)
Westfield High Vs. Amherst Regional (June 17 7pm)
Episode: S62 E24 | 26:46