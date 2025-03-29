© 2025 New England Public Media

As Schools Match Wits

Ware High Vs. Agawam High March 29, 2025

Season 64 Episode 13 | 26m 46s

Ware High Vs. Agawam High March 29, 2025

Aired: 03/28/25
Westfield State University
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Westfield High Vs. Hampshire Regional March 22, 2025
Westfield High Vs. Hampshire Regional March 22, 2025
Episode: S64 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Rockville High Vs. Pope Francis High March 15, 2025
Rockville High Vs. Pope Francis High March 15, 2025
Episode: S64 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
MacDuffie School Vs. Ludlow High March 8, 2025
MacDuffie School Vs. Ludlow High March 8, 2025
Episode: S64 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Hall High Vs. Longmeadow High March 1, 2025
Hall High Vs. Longmeadow High March 1, 2025
Episode: S64 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Suffield High Vs. Greenfield High Feb. 22, 2025
Suffield High Vs. Greenfield High Feb. 22, 2025
Episode: S64 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Minnechaug Regional Vs. Amherst Regional Feb 15, 2025
Minnechaug Regional Vs. Amherst Regional Feb 15, 2025
Episode: S64 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Chicopee Comprehensive Vs. Gateway Regional Feb 1, 2025
Chicopee Comprehensive Vs. Gateway Regional Feb 1, 2025
Episode: S64 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Easthampton High Vs. Academy at Charlemont Feb 8, 2025
Easthampton High Vs. Academy at Charlemont Feb 8, 2025
Episode: S64 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Palmer High Vs. Southwick Regional Jan 25, 2025
Palmer High Vs. Southwick Regional Jan 25, 2025
Episode: S64 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Westfield Technical Vs. East Longmeadow Jan 18, 2025
Westfield Technical Vs. East Longmeadow Jan 18, 2025
Episode: S64 E3 | 26:46