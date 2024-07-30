© 2024 New England Public Media

FRONTLINE

Biden's Decision

Season 2024 Episode 9

Behind President Joe Biden’s fateful decision are decades of challenges and controversies, triumphs and tragedies. FRONTLINE tells the inside story of Biden’s rise to the presidency, and the personal and political forces that shaped him and led to his dramatic decision to step aside.

Aired: 08/05/24
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Journalism Fund with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
