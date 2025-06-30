© 2025 New England Public Media

The Great American Recipe

Episode 4

Season 4 Episode 4

In week four of the competition, the six remaining home cooks must step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking. In the first round, a brand new challenge tasks each home cook to prepare one of the judges’ recipes. In the second round, the home cooks swap recipes with each other and try to put their own personal spin on a fellow home cook’s dish.

Aired: 07/31/25
Extra
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6 Preview
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
Preview: S4 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 5 Preview
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
Preview: S4 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4 Preview
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
Preview: S4 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 3 Preview
The home cooks prepare freshly made bread dishes and fruity treats for the annual bake sale.
Preview: S4 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 2 Preview
The home cooks are back for week two, preparing dishes that show support and celebration.
Preview: S4 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Trump's Power & the Rule of Law" - Preview
Inside the high-stakes showdown between President Trump and the courts over presidential power.
Preview: S2025 E9 | 0:31
Watch 1:55
POV
Trailer | Made in Ethiopia
Trailer of Made in Ethiopia
Preview: S38 E3 | 1:55
Watch 1:29
POV
Behind the Lens: Made in Ethiopia
Behind the Lens interview with directors Xinyan Yu and Max Duncan of Made In Ethiopia.
Clip: S38 E3 | 1:29
Watch 2:02
Great Performances
Lise Davidsen Sings "Abscheulicher!" from "Fidelio"
Lise Davidsen sings an excerpt from Leonore’s Act I aria in the final dress rehearsal.
Clip: S52 E21 | 2:02
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Great Performances at the Met: Fidelio" Preview
Lise Davidsen stars as Leonore in her second role this season of "Great Performances at the Met."
Preview: S52 E21 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Great American Recipe Season 4
  • The Great American Recipe Season 3
  • The Great American Recipe Season 2
  • The Great American Recipe Season 1
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
Episode: S4 E6
The Great American Recipe
Episode 5
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
Episode: S4 E5
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
Episode 3
The home cooks prepare freshly made bread dishes and fruity treats for the annual bake sale.
Episode: S4 E3 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
Episode 2
The home cooks are back for week two, preparing dishes that show support and celebration.
Episode: S4 E2 | 53:34
Watch 53:35
The Great American Recipe
Episode 1
The Great American Recipe is back with eight of the best home cooks from across the United States.
Episode: S4 E1 | 53:35
Watch 54:04
The Great American Recipe
The Grand Finale
The top three home cooks share their most treasured dishes in an unforgettable final round.
Episode: S3 E8 | 54:04
Watch 53:35
The Great American Recipe
Defining Firsts and Family
Watch the home cooks make a life-changing dish for a chance to earn a spot to compete in the finale.
Episode: S3 E7 | 53:35
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
Outside the Comfort of Your Kitchen
The recipe swap challenge returns and the cooks share dishes for friends.
Episode: S3 E6 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
A Celebration of Flavors
Join the party in the barn as the home cooks serve up their best celebratory meals.
Episode: S3 E5 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
Home Baked
Savor the return of the second Great American Recipe Bake Sale.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:34