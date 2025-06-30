© 2025 New England Public Media

The Great American Recipe

Episode 3

Season 4 Episode 3 | 53m 34s

Oven temperatures aren’t the only thing rising, because week three is all about baking. The home cooks must first make a dish showcasing freshly made bread, followed by one dozen of their tastiest fruity treats for the annual Great American Recipe bake sale. Who will rise to the challenge?

Aired: 07/24/25 | Expires: 10/31/25
Funding for THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE is provided by VPM, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and Made In Cookware.
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6 Preview
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
Preview: S4 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 5 Preview
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
Preview: S4 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4 Preview
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
Preview: S4 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 3 Preview
The home cooks prepare freshly made bread dishes and fruity treats for the annual bake sale.
Preview: S4 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 2 Preview
The home cooks are back for week two, preparing dishes that show support and celebration.
Preview: S4 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Trump's Power & the Rule of Law" - Preview
Inside the high-stakes showdown between President Trump and the courts over presidential power.
Preview: S2025 E9 | 0:31
Watch 1:55
POV
Trailer | Made in Ethiopia
Trailer of Made in Ethiopia
Preview: S38 E3 | 1:55
Watch 1:29
POV
Behind the Lens: Made in Ethiopia
Behind the Lens interview with directors Xinyan Yu and Max Duncan of Made In Ethiopia.
Clip: S38 E3 | 1:29
Watch 2:02
Great Performances
Lise Davidsen Sings "Abscheulicher!" from "Fidelio"
Lise Davidsen sings an excerpt from Leonore’s Act I aria in the final dress rehearsal.
Clip: S52 E21 | 2:02
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Great Performances at the Met: Fidelio" Preview
Lise Davidsen stars as Leonore in her second role this season of "Great Performances at the Met."
Preview: S52 E21 | 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
Episode: S4 E6
The Great American Recipe
Episode 5
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
Episode: S4 E5
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
Episode: S4 E4
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
Episode 2
The home cooks are back for week two, preparing dishes that show support and celebration.
Episode: S4 E2 | 53:34
Watch 53:35
The Great American Recipe
Episode 1
The Great American Recipe is back with eight of the best home cooks from across the United States.
Episode: S4 E1 | 53:35
Watch 54:04
The Great American Recipe
The Grand Finale
The top three home cooks share their most treasured dishes in an unforgettable final round.
Episode: S3 E8 | 54:04
Watch 53:35
The Great American Recipe
Defining Firsts and Family
Watch the home cooks make a life-changing dish for a chance to earn a spot to compete in the finale.
Episode: S3 E7 | 53:35
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
Outside the Comfort of Your Kitchen
The recipe swap challenge returns and the cooks share dishes for friends.
Episode: S3 E6 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
A Celebration of Flavors
Join the party in the barn as the home cooks serve up their best celebratory meals.
Episode: S3 E5 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
Home Baked
Savor the return of the second Great American Recipe Bake Sale.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:34