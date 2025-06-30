Extra
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
The home cooks prepare freshly made bread dishes and fruity treats for the annual bake sale.
The home cooks are back for week two, preparing dishes that show support and celebration.
Inside the high-stakes showdown between President Trump and the courts over presidential power.
Trailer of Made in Ethiopia
Behind the Lens interview with directors Xinyan Yu and Max Duncan of Made In Ethiopia.
Lise Davidsen sings an excerpt from Leonore’s Act I aria in the final dress rehearsal.
Lise Davidsen stars as Leonore in her second role this season of "Great Performances at the Met."
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
The Great American Recipe Season 4
-
The Great American Recipe Season 3
-
The Great American Recipe Season 2
-
The Great American Recipe Season 1
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
The home cooks prepare freshly made bread dishes and fruity treats for the annual bake sale.
The Great American Recipe is back with eight of the best home cooks from across the United States.
The top three home cooks share their most treasured dishes in an unforgettable final round.
Watch the home cooks make a life-changing dish for a chance to earn a spot to compete in the finale.
The recipe swap challenge returns and the cooks share dishes for friends.
Join the party in the barn as the home cooks serve up their best celebratory meals.
Savor the return of the second Great American Recipe Bake Sale.