Émigré: A Musical Drama with the NY Phil

Return to the cozy Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Enjoy this semi-staged oratorio following the story of Jewish refugees in World War II Shanghai.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
Conservationists put themselves at risk to habituate a notoriously protective 500-pound silverback.
A mother gorilla feeds her infant within the gaze of the outsiders.
What are the weirdest worlds in our solar system, and how did they come to be?
FRONTLINE investigates the lives and views of JD Vance and Tim Walz as they run for vice president.
Appraisal: 1941 C. F. Martin 000-42 Guitar
Appraisal: Chinese Opal Ring with Egg-shaped Case, ca. 1900
Soprano Asmik Grigorian stars as Cio-Cio-San in her Met Opera debut.
Puccini’s love story stars soprano Angel Blue as the French courtesan Magda.
Enjoy this annual concert featuring Andris Nelsons as guest conductor with Lise Davidsen as soloist.
Soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Benjamin Bernheim portray Shakespeare’s famed star-crossed lovers.
Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Verdi’s grand tale of love, deadly vendetta, and family strife.
Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell makes her Met debut.
Features an all-star cast at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
The comedic play tells the story of a Black preacher’s scheme to reclaim his inheritance.
Audra McDonald performs a repertoire of classic Broadway songs at the London Palladium.
Experience this Shakespearean classic directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.