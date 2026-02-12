© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Great Performances

Great Performances at the Met: La Bohème

Season 53 Episode 9

Experience Zeffirelli’s beloved production set in 19th-century Paris telling the story of Puccini’s young artists and lovers that share joy, passion, and heartbreak featuring Juliana Grigoryan as Mimì and Freddie De Tommaso as Rodolfo.

Aired: 03/19/26
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Extra
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf | Trailer
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
Preview: S27 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: Castle Farms, Hour 1
Preview: Castle Farms, Hour 1
Preview: S30 E10 | 0:30
Watch 3:00
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Evelyn Ackerman "Birds in Cage" Tile Mosaic, ca. 1958
Appraisal: Evelyn Ackerman "Birds in Cage" Tile Mosaic, ca. 1958
Clip: S30 E10 | 3:00
Watch 1:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1982 Disney Original Puzzle Artwork
Appraisal: 1982 Disney Original Puzzle Artwork
Clip: S30 E10 | 1:04
Watch 3:27
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: John George Brown "Making Houses of Sand" Oil, ca. 1880
Appraisal: John George Brown "Making Houses of Sand" Oil, ca. 1880
Clip: S30 E10 | 3:27
Watch 3:05
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Tonita Peña Watercolors, ca. 1935
Appraisal: Tonita Peña Watercolors, ca. 1935
Clip: S30 E10 | 3:05
Watch 2:00
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: French Crystal Ball Clock, ca. 1890
Appraisal: French Crystal Ball Clock, ca. 1890
Clip: S30 E10 | 2:00
Watch 2:40
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: SNES "Donkey Kong Country" Competition Cartridge, ca. 1995
Appraisal: SNES "Donkey Kong Country" Competition Cartridge, ca. 1995
Clip: S30 E10 | 2:40
Watch 3:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1931 Charlie Chaplin "City Lights" Poster
Appraisal: 1931 Charlie Chaplin "City Lights" Poster
Clip: S30 E10 | 3:04
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Great Performances Season 53
  • Great Performances Season 52
  • Great Performances Season 51
  • Great Performances Season 50
  • Great Performances Season 49
  • Great Performances Season 48
  • Great Performances Season 47
  • Great Performances Season 46
  • Great Performances Season 45
  • Great Performances Season 44
  • Great Performances Season 43
  • Great Performances Season 42
  • Great Performances Season 41
  • Great Performances Season 40
  • Great Performances Season 39
  • Great Performances Season 38
  • Great Performances Season 37
  • Great Performances Season 36
  • Great Performances Season 35
Watch 54:45
Great Performances
Samara Joy at Royal Albert Hall
Samara Joy makes her much-anticipated debut at London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall.
Episode: S53 E8 | 54:45
Watch 1:54:25
Great Performances
Movies for Grownups® Awards 2026 with AARP
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Episode: S53 E7 | 1:54:25
Watch 1:25:09
Great Performances
From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2026
Ring in 2026 with the famed orchestra conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin hosted by Hugh Bonneville.
Episode: S53 E6 | 1:25:09
Watch 1:22:59
Great Performances
Nutcracker from English National Ballet
Experience the holiday classic in a new light.
Episode: S53 E5 | 1:22:59
Watch 1:52:43
Great Performances
Twelfth Night
The Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity tells the misadventures of Sebastian and Viola.
Episode: S53 E4 | 1:52:43
Watch 54:55
Great Performances
Tiler Peck: Suspending Time
Follow prima ballerina Tiler Peck as she overcomes injury and pursues a new career as choreographer.
Episode: S53 E3 | 54:55
Watch 2:42:21
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Il Barbiere di Siviglia
Rossini’s effervescent comedy retakes the stage in Bartlett Sher’s madcap production.
Episode: S53 E2 | 2:42:21
Watch 53:55
Great Performances
The Magic of Grace Bumbry
Discover Grace Bumbry’s inspiring rise to global opera fame.
Episode: S53 E1 | 53:55
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Salome
Director Claus Guth reimagines the biblical tale through Oscar Wilde’s haunting play.
Episode: S52 E24
Watch 1:25:09
Great Performances
Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2025
The beloved annual concert performed by Vienna Philharmonic in Schönbrunn Palace Park.
Episode: S52 E23 | 1:25:09