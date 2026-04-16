Josh Groban: An Intimate Evening at The Union Chapel

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Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura honors his father, Robert A. Nakamura, and their shared legacy.
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret."
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
How Du Bois used "The Crisis" and NAACP efforts to expose racism and celebrate Black achievement.
Born in 1868, W.E.B. Du Bois rose from hardship to academic excellence.
At the 1900 Paris Expo, Du Bois used data to present a visually captivating case against racism.
Reconstruction saw Black progress, then backlash erased gains after brief equality.
Du Bois’ death at the 1963 March on Washington marked a passing of the torch in civil rights.
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Great Performances Season 53
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Great Performances Season 35
Nicole Scherzinger performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time.
Directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall.
Recorded from Broadway, this musical tells the story of the American suffragist movement.
Scott Yoo crosses this sunlit, rainy, volcanic land of extremes to meet Icelandic composers.
With a host of Turkish musicians, Scott Yoo explores the city.
Scott Joplin was the king of ragtime, a new kind music for the turn of the 20th century.
Nadine Sierra stars as Amina in Bellini’s tale of love lost and found.
Scott Yoo journeys across Germany to find a window into Brahms’ inner life.
In this adaptation of Michael Chabon’s novel, two Jewish cousins invent an anti-fascist superhero.
Experience Zeffirelli’s beloved production set in 19th-century Paris.