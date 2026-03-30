Now Hear This – “The Iceland Sound”

Extra
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Scott Yoo hears "Helka" by the Icelandic composer Jón Leifs.
Scott Yoo learns how driftwood can be made into an iconic Icelandic instrument.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Scott Yoo learns about the kanun and Turkish court music.
Alice Dade learns from Rifat Varo about how the Turkish reed flute gets made.
The story of legendary tigers of India told by a man who’s devoted his life to keeping them alive.
Chris Ware and Scott Yoo discuss the first recording of "The Entertainer."
In this reimagining of "Treemonisha," the West African kora take center stage.
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
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Great Performances Season 53
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With a host of Turkish musicians, Scott Yoo explores the city.
Scott Joplin was the king of ragtime, a new kind music for the turn of the 20th century.
Scott Yoo journeys across Germany to find a window into Brahms’ inner life.
In this adaptation of Michael Chabon’s novel, two Jewish cousins invent an anti-fascist superhero.
Experience Zeffirelli’s beloved production set in 19th-century Paris.
Samara Joy makes her much-anticipated debut at London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall.
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Ring in 2026 with the famed orchestra conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin hosted by Hugh Bonneville.
Experience the holiday classic in a new light.
The Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity tells the misadventures of Sebastian and Viola.