© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nature

Home | Big Little Journeys

Season 42 Episode 6

In Canada, a walnut-sized turtle ventures through a forest of giants, dodging huge trucks along the highway. The newly hatched turtle is in search of the lake where she will spend the next 50 years of her life. In South Africa, a young bushbaby is expelled by his family and must journey into the unknown to find a new home. He is drawn toward the lights of the human world in the city of Pretoria.

Aired: 01/09/24
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, The Fairweather Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Sandra Atlas Bass, The Hite Foundation, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and by Viewers Like You.
Extra
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Racist Trees
Were trees intentionally planted to exclude and segregate a Black neighborhood?
Preview: S25 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Big Little Journeys: Home
A baby turtle in Canada and a young bushbaby in South Africa search for a safe new home.
Preview: S42 E6 | 0:30
Watch 4:29
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1990 Susan Butcher Iditarod Trophy
Appraisal: 1990 Susan Butcher Iditarod Trophy
Clip: S28 E1 | 4:29
Watch 3:23
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1927 'The Jazz Singer' Vitaphone Sample Disc
Appraisal: 1927 'The Jazz Singer' Vitaphone Sample Disc
Clip: S28 E1 | 3:23
Watch 2:51
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1969 Rolex Oyster Cosmograph
Appraisal: 1969 Rolex Oyster Cosmograph
Clip: S28 E1 | 2:51
Watch 4:28
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1930 Edward Curtis 'The North American Indian'
Appraisal: 1930 Edward Curtis 'The North American Indian' Vol. 20
Clip: S28 E1 | 4:28
Watch 3:34
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Hans Wegner GE240 'Cigar' Chair, ca. 1955
Appraisal: Hans Wegner GE240 'Cigar' Chair, ca. 1955
Clip: S28 E1 | 3:34
Watch 3:06
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: English Bass Violin, ca. 1790
Appraisal: English Bass Violin, ca. 1790
Clip: S28 E1 | 3:06
Watch 3:49
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1907 Currier Co. Buffalo Bill Lithograph
Appraisal: 1907 Currier Co. Buffalo Bill Lithograph
Clip: S28 E1 | 3:49
Watch 2:54
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Chilkat Blanket, ca. 1910
Appraisal: Chilkat Blanket, ca. 1910
Clip: S28 E1 | 2:54
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Nature Season 42
  • Nature Season 41
  • Nature Season 40
  • Nature Season 39
  • Nature Season 38
  • Nature Season 37
  • Nature Season 36
  • Nature Season 35
  • Nature Season 34
  • Nature Season 33
  • Nature Season 32
  • Nature Season 31
  • Nature Season 30
  • Nature Season 29
  • Nature Season 28
  • Nature Season 27
  • Nature Season 26
  • Nature Season 25
  • Nature Season 24
  • Nature Season 23
  • Nature Season 22
  • Nature Season 21
  • Nature Season 20
  • Nature Season 18
  • Nature Season 17
  • Nature Season 15
  • Nature Season 14
  • Nature Season 13
  • Nature Season 12
  • Nature Season 10
  • Nature Season 9
  • Nature Season 8
  • Nature Season 7
  • Nature Season 6
  • Nature Season 5
  • Nature Season 4
  • Nature Season 2
Watch 53:25
Nature
Deep Trouble | Spy in the Ocean
Spy creatures showcase the challenges of ocean life.
Episode: S42 E5 | 53:25
Watch 53:25
Nature
Deep Relationships | Spy in the Ocean
Spy creatures uncover surprising undersea relationships.
Episode: S42 E4 | 53:25
Watch 53:25
Nature
Deep Feelings | Spy in the Ocean
Spy creatures explore animal emotions and the deep feelings we share.
Episode: S42 E3 | 53:25
Watch 53:25
Nature
Deep Thinkers | Spy in the Ocean
Spy creatures reveal an ocean full of startling ways of thinking.
Episode: S42 E2 | 53:25
Watch 53:18
Nature
The Platypus Guardian
A Tasmanian man befriends a platypus while protecting the species from urban development.
Episode: S42 E1 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
Attenborough’s Wonder of Song
David Attenborough presents seven of the most remarkable animal songs found in nature.
Episode: S41 E13 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
Treasure of the Caribbean
A Caribbean coral reef discovery marks a new chapter in understanding and saving corals.
Episode: S41 E12 | 53:18
Watch 53:10
Nature
Niagara Falls
Embark to Niagara Falls and witness its amazing beauty and the wildlife that call it home.
Episode: S41 E11 | 53:10
Watch 53:13
Nature
The Hummingbird Effect
Discover the powerful effect hummingbirds have over their wild neighbors in Costa Rica.
Episode: S41 E10 | 53:13
Watch 53:13
Nature
Defending Wild Dogs | Dogs in the Wild
Join scientists as they go to extraordinary lengths to understand wild dogs.
Episode: S41 E9 | 53:13