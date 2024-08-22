© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

August 22, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 236 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the News Hour, vice presidential candidate Tim Walz gives Democrats a pep talk before all eyes turn to Kamala Harris’ speech in Chicago on the last night of the DNC. We hear from members of a crucial voting bloc about what Democrats need to do to win their votes. Plus, what Ukraine stands to gain or lose from capturing Russian land.

Aired: 08/21/24 | Expires: 09/21/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Line, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extra
Watch 2:03
American Experience
Trailer | The American Vice President
What happens when the president is unable to serve? Explore the dramatic period between 1963 and 197
Preview: S36 E6 | 2:03
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | One Person, One Vote?
Unravel the complexities of the Electoral College through four 2020 presidential electors.
Preview: S26 E1 | 0:30
Watch 3:34
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Walt Whitman-inscribed Memoranda, ca. 1875
Appraisal: Walt Whitman-inscribed Memoranda, ca. 1875
Clip: S28 E16 | 3:34
Watch 1:58
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Preview: S38 E5 | 1:58
Watch 18:29
Independent Lens
Wild Hogs and Saffron
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
Special: 18:29
Watch 1:29
Great Performances
Angel Blue Performs "Chi il bel sogno di Doretta"
Angel Blue sings an excerpt of Magda's Act I aria, "Chi il bel sogno di Doretta."
Clip: S51 E27 | 1:29
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: La Rondine Preview
Puccini’s love story stars soprano Angel Blue as the French courtesan Magda.
Preview: S51 E27 | 0:30
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Blake Edwards: A Love Story in 24 Frames
Explore the story of filmmaker Blake Edwards, known for his comedies like the "Pink Panther" series.
Preview: S38 E4 | 2:09
Watch 1:53
American Masters
When Blake Edwards gave filmmaker Rob Marshall his iconic viewfinder
Rob Marshall recounts the touching moment when Blake Edwards gifted him his viewfinder.
Clip: S38 E4 | 1:53
Watch 1:15
American Masters
Blake Edwards’ children reflect on their father
Jennifer and Geoffrey Edwards reminisce on their father.
Clip: S38 E4 | 1:15
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E235 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 20, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 20, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E234 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 19, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 19, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E233 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
August 18, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
August 18, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E232 | 26:44
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
August 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
August 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E231 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 16, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 16, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E230 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 15, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 15, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E229 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 14, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 14, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E228 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 13, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 13, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E227 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 12, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 12, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E226 | 57:46