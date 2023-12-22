December 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extra
Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.
Miami's Liberty City public housing projects become ground zero for climate gentrification
The story of the German American Bund, a pro-Nazi group active across the US in the 1930s.
Were trees intentionally planted to exclude and segregate a Black neighborhood?
Appraisal: Folk Art Root Table, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Atomi Gyokushi Scroll Painting, ca. 1880
Appraisal: Micah Williams Pastel Portrait, ca. 1835
Appraisal: Trans-Alaska Pipeline Steel Maps, ca. 1977
Appraisal: Lucien Hirtz Enamel & Gold Brooch, ca. 1910
Appraisal: James Kivetoruk Moses Drawing, ca. 1965
