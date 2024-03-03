© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

March 3, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 64 | 24m 08s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at how residents of Mexico City are managing a worsening water crisis. Then, while millions of people around the world struggle to find love, is artificial intelligence a sufficient substitute for the real thing? Plus, history-making performances in both college and professional basketball, from the sport’s biggest stars.

Aired: 03/02/24 | Expires: 04/02/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extra
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Raptors: Fistful of Daggers: Extreme Lives
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.
Preview: S42 E14 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Matter of Mind: My Parkinson’s
Facing Parkinson's disease, three Americans navigate their lives with determination.
Preview: S25 E14 | 0:30
Watch 2:50
American Masters
Moynihan
Discover the life and legacy of former U.S. Senator and diplomat Daniel Patrick Moynihan.
Preview: S38 E2 | 2:50
Watch 6:04
American Masters
Explaining the "Moynihan Report"
In 1965, Daniel Patrick Moynihan released the controversial "Moynihan Report."
Clip: S38 E2 | 6:04
Watch 2:24
American Masters
Moynihan on working with Nixon across party lines
Against advice, Daniel Patrick Moynihan took a job as Richard Nixon's domestic advisor.
Clip: S38 E2 | 2:24
Watch 2:41
American Masters
Daniel Patrick Moynihan on going "beyond the melting pot"
Daniel Patrick Moynihan's book transformed how ethnicity was viewed in America.
Clip: S38 E2 | 2:41
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Greener Pastures
Farmers persevere through climate change, industrialization, and mental health crises.
Preview: S25 E12 | 0:30
Watch 18:05
Independent Lens
After Angola | holding bodies: a justice anthology
A support group for men who served time inside Louisiana's Angola State Pen.
Special: 18:05
Watch 1:32
Great Performances
Joyce DiDonato and Ryan McKinny in "Dead Man Walking"
Joyce DiDonato and Ryan McKinny perform the Act II aria.
Clip: S51 E12 | 1:32
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Dead Man Walking Preview
Experience Ivo van Hove’s production of composer Jake Heggie’s opera in its Met premiere.
Preview: S51 E12 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2024
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 24:08
PBS NewsHour
March 2, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 2, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E63 | 24:08
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E62 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E61 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E60 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E59 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E58 | 57:46
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
February 25, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 25, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E57 | 24:09
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
February 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E56 | 24:09
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 23, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 23, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E55 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E54 | 57:46