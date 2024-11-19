© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

November 19, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 325 | 57m 46s

November 19, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 11/18/24 | Expires: 12/19/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extra
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 5 Teaser
Return to the cozy Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Preview: S5 | 0:59
Watch 2:56
American Masters
Brenda Lee: Rockin’ Around
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Preview: S38 E6 | 2:56
Watch 2:36
American Masters
Brenda Lee's career started when she was just 8 years old
Brenda Lee began working as a professional singer at just eight years old to support her family.
Clip: S38 E6 | 2:36
Watch 2:30
American Masters
Brenda Lee had a fully formed career before even signing a contract
Brenda Lee made appearances on television, radio and live shows all before she even signed a deal.
Clip: S38 E6 | 2:30
Watch 2:21
American Masters
How Brenda Lee's collaboration with producer Owen Bradley changed the course of her career
Owen Bradley, producer at Decca Records, took Brenda Lee under his wing and became a mentor to her.
Clip: S38 E6 | 2:21
Watch 2:35
American Masters
When Brenda Lee eloped with her husband
Brenda Lee met her husband Ronnie Shacklett at the age of 17 and eloped with him six months later.
Clip: S38 E6 | 2:35
Watch 2:32
Great Performances
Cynthia Erivo Performs "Days of Wine and Roses"
Cynthia Erivo Performs "Days of Wine and Roses" by Henry Mancini.
Clip: S52 E4 | 2:32
Watch 2:21
Great Performances
Michael Bublé Performs "Moon River"
Michael Bublé performs "Moon River" by Henry Mancini.
Clip: S52 E4 | 2:21
Watch 2:22
Great Performances
Dave Koz Performs "The Pink Panther" Theme
Saxophonist Dave Koz performs "The Pink Panther" Theme
Clip: S52 E4 | 2:22
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Henry Mancini 100 at the Hollywood Bowl Preview
Celebrate the centennial birthday of composer Henry Mancini with Michael Bublé and more.
Preview: S52 E4 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 22, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 22, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E328 | 57:46
Watch 56:41
PBS News Hour
November 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E327 | 56:41
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 20, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 20, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E326 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 18, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 18, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E324 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
November 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E323 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
November 16, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 16, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E322 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 15, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 15, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E321 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 14, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 14, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E320 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 13, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 13, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E319 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 12, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 12, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E318 | 57:46