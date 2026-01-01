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NOVA

Knowledge Keepers Preview

Season 53 Episode 10 | 30s

For millennia, Indigenous communities in North America have practiced a unique form of science. From navigating the featureless Arctic to building energy-efficient homes in the desert, see how cultural traditions have led to remarkable innovations.

National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
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