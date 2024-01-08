© 2024 New England Public Media

This Old House

E11 | Lexington Modern | Electrical Bond

Season 45 Episode 11 | 23m 42s

The therapy pool is scheduled to be delivered onsite. To reduce the risk of shock, Heath Eastman installs bonding around the pool's perimeter. Inside, Interior designer Rachel Dunham talks tile selections with Kevin O'Connor. Tom and Charlie Silva recap the construction processes of the integrated ramp at the front entrance. Electrical work for the elevator begins. The therapy pool is craned in.

Aired: 01/17/24 | Expires: 02/01/24
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot.
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E10 | Lexington Modern | Seven Layer Floors
Insulation and tile prep is in progress. A motorized multi-slide door is installed.
Episode: S45 E10 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E9 | Lexington Modern | Phased Out
A lesson on stucco is given, the siding is installed, and patio drainage is addressed.
Episode: S45 E9 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Lexington Modern | Drop in the Gutter
A custom gutter is built. The neighbor's house, designed by the same architect, is toured.
Episode: S45 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Lexington Modern | Ramping Up
The original brick is repaired. A ramp is built, and a modern accessible house is toured.
Episode: S45 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E6 | Lexington Modern | Reworked and Rewired
Geothermal pipes are run, wood blocking is installed, and receptacle boxes are replaced.
Episode: S45 E6 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E5 | Lexington Modern | Gone Geo
Framing begins for a new zero-threshold sliding glass door. Geothermal is explained.
Episode: S45 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Lexington Modern | Engineered for Accessibility
A lally column is replaced by a larger ridge beam for an open kitchen and dining area.
Episode: S45 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Lexington Modern | The Big Dig
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
Episode: S45 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Lexington Modern | Shore We Can
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
Episode: S45 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E1 | Lexington Modern | On a Mission
The crew is renovating a home to be accessible for a young boy with muscular dystrophy.
Episode: S45 E1 | 23:42