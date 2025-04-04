E20 | Westford Historic Renovation | Seeding the New

Extra
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Forensic science is put to the test after the first-ever staged multi-vehicle pileup.
An elusive photographer uses street art tactics to share his previously unknown work with the world.
Amid the revolution’s advance, Marie Antoinette struggles to support Louis’s rule.
A first-of-its-kind experiment aims to stage a multi-vehicle pileup to gain new data on car safety.
Follow a woman’s transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds.
See how the Philippines' tense race for president in 2022 became the nation's fight for its soul.
Marie Antoinette deals with personal grief.
Cyro Delvizio and Scott Yoo discuss the Spanish repertoire that influenced Agustín Barrios.
Scott Yoo visits Juanjo Corbalán to learn about the folk music that inspired Agustín Barrios.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
-
Lexington / Glen Ridge
-
Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
-
Concord Country Cape
-
Seaside Victorian Cottage
-
This Old House
-
Jamestown Net-Zero House
-
This Old House
-
This Old House Season 36
-
This Old House Season 35
Fire Chief Terrence Baudin explains how fire moves through balloon framed houses.
The Colonial Revival hip roof takes shape and the foundation is opened for a garage door.
The team is in Westford, MA to restore a colonial home that was damaged by fire.
The big reveal of the renovation of the New Jersey 1930s colonial revival.
With the build coming to an end the whole gang comes down to help Zack and the homeowners.
Jenn and Mark team up to install a custom-made water feature for the backyard patio.
Sound engineer Mike DiSalvo explains the components of sound proofing the kitchen.
Building science expert Christine Williamson teaches Kevin about vapor and condensation.
Richard comes up with a brilliant solution to a major plumbing issue in the house.
Zack heads to Switzerland to get a first look of how the project's house wrap is made.