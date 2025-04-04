© 2025 New England Public Media

This Old House

E20 | Westford Historic Renovation | Seeding the New

Season 46 Episode 20 | 23m 42s

Kevin O'Connor meets environmental abatement specialist Ron Peik, overseeing lead paint removal from the staircase. In the basement, waterproofing specialist Hugo Provetti discusses sealing the foundation from the inside. Later, Kevin and Jenn Nawada head to an apple orchard where Jenn gets a gift for the homeowners. Tom Silva, Charlie Silva_and Kevin install the new roof hatch.

Aired: 04/16/25 | Expires: 05/01/25
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E19 | Westford Historic Renovation | Heavy Metal
Fire Chief Terrence Baudin explains how fire moves through balloon framed houses.
Episode: S46 E19 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E18 | Westford Historic Renovation | Under a New Roof
The Colonial Revival hip roof takes shape and the foundation is opened for a garage door.
Episode: S46 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E17 | Westford Historic Renovation | Welcome to Westford
The team is in Westford, MA to restore a colonial home that was damaged by fire.
Episode: S46 E17 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E16 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Modern Flare
The big reveal of the renovation of the New Jersey 1930s colonial revival.
Episode: S46 E16 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E15 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Sugar Maple Revival
With the build coming to an end the whole gang comes down to help Zack and the homeowners.
Episode: S46 E15 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E14 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Rocking Fountain
Jenn and Mark team up to install a custom-made water feature for the backyard patio.
Episode: S46 E14 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E13 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | The Kitchen Front
Sound engineer Mike DiSalvo explains the components of sound proofing the kitchen.
Episode: S46 E13 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E12 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Walled in Science
Building science expert Christine Williamson teaches Kevin about vapor and condensation.
Episode: S46 E12 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E11 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Colonial Revival Revived
Richard comes up with a brilliant solution to a major plumbing issue in the house.
Episode: S46 E11 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E10 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Swiss Mix
Zack heads to Switzerland to get a first look of how the project's house wrap is made.
Episode: S46 E10 | 23:42