© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Old House

E23 | Westford Historic Renovation | Gutted and Rewired

Season 46 Episode 23 | 23m 42s

Kevin O'Connor meets Charlie Silva upstairs, who explains his phased approach to insulation: attic first, then the rest of the house. They review the bathroom plans. Kevin checks on solar prep with Dan McCarthy and gutter work with Tom Silva. Meanwhile, Heath Eastman travels to NH to help rewire an antique chandelier. Back at the house, Kevin and Charlie finish the portico railings.

Aired: 05/07/25 | Expires: 05/22/25
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extra
Watch 2:54
Great Performances
Too Darn Hot" from "Kiss Me, Kate"
The cast of "Kiss Me, Kate" performs "Too Darn Hot."
Clip: S52 E19 | 2:54
Watch 3:04
Great Performances
"Another Op'nin', Another Show" from "Kiss Me, Kate"
"The Taming of the Shrew" cast prepare for opening night.
Clip: S52 E19 | 3:04
Watch 2:32
Great Performances
"Hurricane" from "Girl From The North Country"
Joe Scott (Austin Scott) performs Bob Dylan's "Hurricane."
Clip: S52 E18 | 2:32
Watch 3:34
Great Performances
"Like A Rolling Stone" from "Girl From The North Country"
The cast of Girl From The North Country performs "Like A Rolling Stone."
Clip: S52 E18 | 3:34
Watch 6:35
Great Performances
Behind the Curtain: "Girl from the North Country"
Go behind the curtain of the Tony-winning "Girl from the North Country."
Clip: S52 E18 | 6:35
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Girl from North Country" Preview
Experience this musical by Conor McPherson featuring the music of Bob Dylan set in 1934 Minnesota.
Preview: S52 E18 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Preview: S26 E17 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: Junk in the Trunk 14
Preview: Junk in the Trunk 14
Preview: S29 E25 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Tosca Preview
Lise Davidsen stars in the title role and Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts.
Preview: S52 E17 | 0:30
Watch 3:53
Great Performances
“Vissi d’arte” from "Tosca" at the Met Opera
Lise Davidsen performs the title character’s Act II aria from "Tosca."
Clip: S52 E17 | 3:53
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
  • Lexington / Glen Ridge
  • Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
  • Concord Country Cape
  • Seaside Victorian Cottage
  • This Old House
  • Jamestown Net-Zero House
  • This Old House
  • This Old House Season 36
  • This Old House Season 35
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E22 | Westford Historic Renovation | Side Hustle
Kevin travels to Switzerland to visit one of their trade schools.
Episode: S46 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E21 | Westford Historic Renovation | Septic, Stairs and Subs
Tom and Charlie demo and repair the portion of the staircase that was burned in the fire.
Episode: S46 E21 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E20 | Westford Historic Renovation | Seeding the New
Charlie, Kevin and Tom install a roof hatch to the widows walk.
Episode: S46 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E19 | Westford Historic Renovation | Heavy Metal
Fire Chief Terrence Baudin explains how fire moves through balloon framed houses.
Episode: S46 E19 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E18 | Westford Historic Renovation | Under a New Roof
The Colonial Revival hip roof takes shape and the foundation is opened for a garage door.
Episode: S46 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E17 | Westford Historic Renovation | Welcome to Westford
The team is in Westford, MA to restore a colonial home that was damaged by fire.
Episode: S46 E17 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E16 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Modern Flare
The big reveal of the renovation of the New Jersey 1930s colonial revival.
Episode: S46 E16 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E15 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Sugar Maple Revival
With the build coming to an end the whole gang comes down to help Zack and the homeowners.
Episode: S46 E15 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E14 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Rocking Fountain
Jenn and Mark team up to install a custom-made water feature for the backyard patio.
Episode: S46 E14 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E13 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | The Kitchen Front
Sound engineer Mike DiSalvo explains the components of sound proofing the kitchen.
Episode: S46 E13 | 23:42