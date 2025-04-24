E23 | Westford Historic Renovation | Gutted and Rewired

Extra
The cast of "Kiss Me, Kate" performs "Too Darn Hot."
"The Taming of the Shrew" cast prepare for opening night.
Joe Scott (Austin Scott) performs Bob Dylan's "Hurricane."
The cast of Girl From The North Country performs "Like A Rolling Stone."
Go behind the curtain of the Tony-winning "Girl from the North Country."
Experience this musical by Conor McPherson featuring the music of Bob Dylan set in 1934 Minnesota.
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Preview: Junk in the Trunk 14
Lise Davidsen stars in the title role and Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts.
Lise Davidsen performs the title character’s Act II aria from "Tosca."
Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
-
Lexington / Glen Ridge
-
Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
-
Concord Country Cape
-
Seaside Victorian Cottage
-
This Old House
-
Jamestown Net-Zero House
-
This Old House
-
This Old House Season 36
-
This Old House Season 35
Kevin travels to Switzerland to visit one of their trade schools.
Tom and Charlie demo and repair the portion of the staircase that was burned in the fire.
Charlie, Kevin and Tom install a roof hatch to the widows walk.
Fire Chief Terrence Baudin explains how fire moves through balloon framed houses.
The Colonial Revival hip roof takes shape and the foundation is opened for a garage door.
The team is in Westford, MA to restore a colonial home that was damaged by fire.
The big reveal of the renovation of the New Jersey 1930s colonial revival.
With the build coming to an end the whole gang comes down to help Zack and the homeowners.
Jenn and Mark team up to install a custom-made water feature for the backyard patio.
Sound engineer Mike DiSalvo explains the components of sound proofing the kitchen.