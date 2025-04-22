E22 | Westford Historic Renovation | Side Hustle

Extra
Joe Scott (Austin Scott) performs Bob Dylan's "Hurricane."
The cast of Girl From The North Country performs "Like A Rolling Stone."
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
David Henry Hwang (Daniel Dae Kim) shares a phone call with his father.
David Henry Hwang (Daniel Dae Kim) brings Marcus G. (Ryan Eggold) to a talkback.
Forensic science is put to the test after the first-ever staged multi-vehicle pileup.
An elusive photographer uses street art tactics to share his previously unknown work with the world.
Appraisal: George II Walnut Tripod Table, ca. 1760
The Bear River was once a lush area with wetlands, hot springs, and abundant wildlife.
Amid the revolution’s advance, Marie Antoinette struggles to support Louis’s rule.
Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
Lexington / Glen Ridge
Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
Concord Country Cape
Seaside Victorian Cottage
This Old House
Jamestown Net-Zero House
This Old House
This Old House Season 36
This Old House Season 35
Tom and Charlie demo and repair the portion of the staircase that was burned in the fire.
Charlie, Kevin and Tom install a roof hatch to the widows walk.
Fire Chief Terrence Baudin explains how fire moves through balloon framed houses.
The Colonial Revival hip roof takes shape and the foundation is opened for a garage door.
The team is in Westford, MA to restore a colonial home that was damaged by fire.
The big reveal of the renovation of the New Jersey 1930s colonial revival.
With the build coming to an end the whole gang comes down to help Zack and the homeowners.
Jenn and Mark team up to install a custom-made water feature for the backyard patio.
Sound engineer Mike DiSalvo explains the components of sound proofing the kitchen.
Building science expert Christine Williamson teaches Kevin about vapor and condensation.